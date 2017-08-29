Monday, August 28, 2017

Monday, August 28, 2017Posted:
Chef Chuck- Duck Salad with Cherries, Apple & Goat Cheese
Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit https://www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth/about-hearth-61 or call 480-624-5400.
Amanda Goossen- Books and Bites
For more Locally Made Love, visit amandagoossen.com.
EXIT Reality Expanded Vision- Rent Increase
Call 480-386-5125 or visit www.ExitRealityExpandedVision.com for more.
My Dr. Now
For more information, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-HOME (4663).
FIT4MOM- Staying Hydrated While Working Out
For more information visit www.phoenixscottsdale.fit4mom.com, https://planpreppour.com/ or call 602.391.617 or email amyfeltus@fit4mom.com.
EnVoque MD
To learn more about enVoque MD visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.
Azunia Tequila - Easy Tequila Cocktails
For more information, visit www.azuniatequila.com
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Arizona Vein and Laser Institute
Visit www.ArizonaVeinandLaser.com or call 480-361-4444.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com