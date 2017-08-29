Valley lawyers hold 'vigil for rule of law' in wake of Arpaio pardon

Valley lawyers hold 'vigil for rule of law' in wake of Arpaio pardonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >
Missing pregnant woman's body found 'wrapped in plastic' in river
Missing pregnant woman's body found 'wrapped in plastic' in river
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert
Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert
A Tempe woman will spend a month in jail for being a bad dog sitter.More >
A Tempe woman will spend a month in jail for being a bad dog sitter.More >
Wrestling event in Chandler being called offensive
Wrestling event in Chandler being called offensive
The Rockin' Taco Street Event is an event held in Chandler each year but the name of a wrestling match between little people is being called offensive.More >
The Rockin' Taco Street Event is an event held in Chandler each year but the name of a wrestling match between little people is being called offensive.More >
Dogs rescued after being left on family's boat during Hurricane Harvey
Dogs rescued after being found in boat during Hurricane Harvey
It's a hearbreaking photo shared across social media. Two dogs left all alone in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. But this story has a happy ending. The two dogs were finally rescued.More >
It's a hearbreaking photo shared across social media. Two dogs left all alone in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. But this story has a happy ending. The two dogs were finally rescued.More >
Group gives old wedding dresses another use
Group gives old wedding dresses another use
A group of women at Compass Christian Church came up with an idea on how wedding dresses can be used once again to help grieving families.More >
A group of women at Compass Christian Church came up with an idea on how wedding dresses can be used once again to help grieving families.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Police are investigating a drowning at a Scottsdale condo complex. The body of an adult man was discovered in the swimming pool Monday morning. (Mondy, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Police are investigating a drowning at a Scottsdale condo complex. The body of an adult man was discovered in the swimming pool Monday morning. Full story @ https://goo.gl/jfTH72. (Mondy, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
Missing pregnant woman's body found in river
Missing pregnant woman's body found in river
(Source: KVRR via CNN)More >
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning. David Torrence, 31, was from Malibu, CA.More >
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning. David Torrence, 31, was from Malibu, CA.More >
Timelapse of Houston garage flooding
Timelapse of Houston garage flooding
Timelapse of Houston garage floodingMore >
Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert
Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert
Maricopa County prosecutors say that a family had hired 20-year-old Tiffany Fajardo back in October 2016 to care for six pets for a week while they were out of town.More >
Maricopa County prosecutors say that a family had hired 20-year-old Tiffany Fajardo back in October 2016 to care for six pets for a week while they were out of town.More >