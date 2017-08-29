WB I-10 closed at Ray Road after crash & truck fire

A serious crash on I-10 and Ray Road Tuesday sent two people to the hospital and caused a huge traffic mess.

The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on westbound I-10 at Ray Road.

A semi traveling westbound Ion the freeway near Ray Road struck a vehicle, which pushed that vehicle into two other cars.

That resulted in a fire that spread from the semi to one of the vehicles, according to Bart Graves with DPS.

The Chandler Fire Department says the accident left a total of six people injured.

Two people were transported to Maricopa County Medical Center with burns. Four other patients remained at the scene.

I-10 westbound was shut down in the area. There was no time given to reopen. 

