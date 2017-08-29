WB I-10 closed at Ray Road after crash & truck fire

A serious crash on I-10 and Ray Road Tuesday sent two people to the hospital and caused a huge traffic mess.

The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on westbound I-10 at Ray Road.

A semi traveling westbound Ion the freeway near Ray Road struck a vehicle, which pushed that vehicle into two other cars.

That resulted in a fire that spread from the semi to one of the vehicles, according to Bart Graves with DPS.

The Chandler Fire Department says the accident left a total of six people injured.

Two people were transported to Maricopa County Medical Center with burns. Four other patients remained at the scene.

I-10 westbound was shut down in the area. There was no time given to reopen.

Multiple city response to serious accident on NB I-10 at Ray Rd. 6 pts: 2 pts to MCMC with burns & 4 delayed pts remained on scene. pic.twitter.com/FmwHo3AIVD — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) August 29, 2017

We do not have an estimate on when traffic can go past this crash and fire scene. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 29, 2017

CLOSURE Update: I-10 WB at Ray Road: Closed for truck fire.

The L-202 (Santan) WB to I-10 WB ramp has also been closed. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 29, 2017

CLOSURE: I-10 westbound at Ray Road: Road is closed for a crash and truck fire. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/DBHony6P0T — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 29, 2017

