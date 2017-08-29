UPDATE: WB I-10 reopens at Ray Road after fiery crash

A serious crash on I-10 and Ray Road Tuesday sent two people to the hospital and caused a huge traffic mess.

But westbound I-10 has since reopened to traffic.

The accident involved a total of five people and four vehicles.

The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on westbound I-10 at Ray Road.

A semi traveling westbound Ion the freeway near Ray Road struck a vehicle, which pushed that vehicle into two other cars.

That resulted in a fire that spread from the semi to one of the vehicles, according to Bart Graves with DPS.

Two people were transported to Maricopa County Medical Center with burns. They were said to be in stable condition. Four other patients remained at the scene.

One DPS trooper and several citizens saved the lives of the two people in the passenger car by fighting the flames of the fire and removing both the driver and the passenger.

I-10 westbound was shut down in the area but reopened around 6:30 p.m.

