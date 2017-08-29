2 people injured in crash & truck fire on I-10

A two-vehicle crash on I-10 and Ray Road left two people with injuries and caused a huge traffic mess.

The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-10 at Ray.

Both vehicles may have struck the center divider, according to Bart Graves with DPS.

It appears one of the vehicles was then hit by a semi.

One vehicle caught fire but the occupant was able to get out safely.

Initially, two people were trapped in another vehicle after the secondary collision.

They were both extricated and transported to the hospital.

All this happened in the HOV lane.

I-10 westbound was shut down in the area. There was no time given to reopen. 

