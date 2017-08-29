Tuesday, Aug. 29

Safeway/Albertsons-Harvey Local Donations

For store locations visit:

Safeway: http://local.safeway.com/az/phoenix/

Albertsons: http://www1.albertsons.com/shopstores/tools/store-locator.page

18th Annual Fruit Tree Program Kicks Off in Phoenix

The 18th Annual Urban Farm Fruit Tree Education Program is taking root in the Valley of the Sun! The kick-off to the fall program is Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guest speakers will offer their expertise on fruit tree care and success at the half day event taking place at Uptown Farmer's Market at 5757 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.

The program continues throughout September, October and November with free webinars and live classes around the city.

This kick-off event features guest speakers offering their expertise on fruit tree care and success:

Rafael de Grenade will explain ways to create your own edible forest and how to "think like a forest," including permaculture design strategies, multiple species/multiple layers and how to use edible forests as cultural memory preserves.

The Vegan Athlete, Jake Mace, will discuss how wood chips transformed his desert yard into a lush oasis with more than 200 fruit trees and plants. He will present before-and-after pictures of his food forest and gardens, show the four stages of wood chip breakdown and explain how his "Mace Mix" can reenergize your garden.

Greg Peterson, owner of The Urban Farm and creator of this program, will dig in and share planting and growing strategies and fruit tree varieties for success. He pulls on 40 years of experience growing fruit trees in the desert and is committed to sharing strategies that appeal to the lazy gardener. Peterson's favorite thing to say about fruit trees is "you plant it once and it makes fruit for decades". Discovering just what works and how to pick a perfect fruit tree for your yard can be perplexing. In this talk, Peterson will cover the most important things to know about growing fruit trees in the desert.

The Urban Farm also hosts its annual Fruit Tree Open House November 3 and 4 this year from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Here you will see full-grown trees on Peterson's property and learn which ones will work for your yard. Two "tours" will run at 8:45 and 10 a.m. each day of the open house where people can learn from Peterson about fruit tree growing, management and pruning techniques. This education is meant to plant the seed of inspiration and get people ready for growing their own trees.

Learning to grow fruit trees is a simple process:

1. Visit the website UrbanFarm.org/Fruit-Tree-Program to learn about the Urban Farm Fruit Tree program.

2. Take a free fruit tree class or two.

3. Then preorder your fruit trees at store.urbanfarm.org. New trees will be available for pick-up in January and February which is the best time of year to plant them.

For more information, visit: www.urbanfarm.org and Facebook: www.Facebook.com/TheUrbanFarm

Glendale strings lights for the holiday season

Temps might be around 110 this week, but the city of Glendale is already preparing for the holiday season. We join crews in Glendale who are busy installing millions of lights throughout the downtown for its Glendale Glitters event.

Installation of lights for Glendale Glitters temps may be around 110 this week, but crews are working hard now installing million+ lights throughout downtown Glendale so that the area will light up for the holiday season. The reporter can go up in a bucket truck to actually string some lights and get a close-up view of what happens in the process.

For more information, visit: www.glendaleciviccenter.com and www.glendaleaz.com/events

How to throw a magical party

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means it's not too early to start thinking about your holiday party. Why not book your party at the Glendale Civic Center, a truly magical spot amidst the beautiful twinkling downtown holiday lights? A look at a festive, delicious party set up with Arizona Catering.

For more information on Arizona Catering, visit: http://www.arizonacatering.com/

A record-breaking announcement at a record-breaking assembly

As the Be Kind People Project, one of the grant recipients from Fiesta Bowl Charities, presents one of its inspirational BE FIT. BE HEALTHY. BE KIND. educational assemblies in Gilbert, the Fiesta Bowl Charities announces a record-breaking charitable give. It's the most by any College Bowl organization, and the most in the history of the Fiesta Bowl.

For more information, visit: www.fiestabowl.org

For more information on The Be Kind People Project, visit: https://thebekindpeopleproject.org/

GCU students take skateboards to new level.

The Lectric Longboard company, a student business that launched in 2016. As of summer, 2017, the company has sold 1500 longboards, approximately $700,000 in sales. The business is a product of GCU's business and engineering colleges and the university's Lopes Lab incubator.

The Lectric LS is an easy to ride electric longboard with revolutionary technology behind it. All you have to do is step on and ride. They have added two modes, eco mode and ludicrous mode.

One is for conserving energy and the other is to unleash your inner speed demon. The new faster top speed, upgraded regenerative braking, and reverse capability is made possible by the dual hub motor technology. Giving the board its new sleek design and eliminates almost all user maintenance.

For more information, visit: https://lectriclongboards.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lectriclongboards/

Dorm decor on a dime

It will be the first home away from home for many college students. And they don't want their dorm to look like their room back home. We find out how to put together a stylish dorm room without breaking your college budget.

For more information, visit: www.ArizonaMills.com

Arizona Mills

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir

Tempe, AZ 85282

Shopping Line: (480) 491-9700

P.F. Chang's Launches Farm to WokTM Food Truck Tour -Supporting No Kid Hungry with Free Flaming Pork Wontons

Since inception, P.F. Chang's has been cooking from scratch using fresh, wholesome ingredients and the 2,000-year old tradition of wok cooking. This is P.F. Chang's founding Farm to Woot food philosophy.

P.F. Chang's is celebrating the brand's nearly 25-year Farm to woks commitment by launching a multi-city food truck tour to raise money for No Kid Hungry. Guests who visit the Farm to woot food truck will be served complimentary Flaming Pork Wontons, a hand-rolled dim sum classic that P.F.

From 4 to 9 p.m. this Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29-30, the truck will be serving Flaming Pork Wontons and collecting donations in the Kierland Commons P.F. Chang's parking lot and then, Center Plaza, respectively. On Thursday, Aug. 31, P.F. Chang's Farm to WokTM food truck will be serving and collecting donations at the ASU vs. New Mexico State tailgating event at 6th Street in Tempe between Mill and Forest Avenue from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

P.F. Chang's is also celebrating its Farm to WokTM roots with a sweepstakes, where one lucky person will win a two-night trip for two to Napa Valley, Calif., $500 cash, and a private dinner prepared by P.F. Chang's executive chef, Yuji Iwasa. No purchase is necessary. For more information about Farm to WokTM, daily prizes and trivia contests, and to register for a chance to win, visit www.pfchangs.com/farmtowok now through Aug. 31.

Guests also will have a chance to win $100 P.F. Chang's gift cards by simply sharing a photo of their P.F. Chang's meal, their favorite menu item, or any Asian-inspired meal on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #FARMTOWOK and #SWEEPSTAKES. Gift card winners will be chosen each week throughout August. For more information, including sweepstakes rules, visit www.pfchangs.com/farmtowok and their website: www.pfchangs.com



For more information on No Kid Hungry, visit: www.NoKidHungry.org

House of Tricks celebrates 30 years

The Tempe landmark, House of Tricks, will mark 30 years in business on September 6, 2017. After hosting hundreds of thousands of milestones events over the years, House of Tricks will be the one taking the spotlight for this momentous occasion with specials the week of. September 5th-15th, and a big party in store November 5th.

To celebrate three decades of business in Tempe the restaurant is offering a week of carefully curated lunch and dinner specials honoring some of their favorite menu items from the past. With the help of suggestions from regular guests, staff, friends and family, the restaurant will be bringing back some of their most famed and memorable fare. September 5September 15, 2017 guests will be delighted to find savory dishes from menus past, bringing back some of House of Tricks' delicious history and evoking memories of special occasions, anniversaries and wonderful moments shared at House of Tricks.

Another special item guests can look forward to is a 30th Anniversary craft cocktail created by the restaurant's mixologists.

House of Tricks also has a party in store to commemorate their 30th Anniversary.

On November 5, 2017, the Tricks will host an intimate soirée. Guests will be asked to don cocktail attire for an evening of music, dancing, wine, and hor d'oeuvres.

For more information, visit: http://houseoftricks.com/

House of Tricks

114 East 7th Street

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 968-1114

Email info@houseoftricks.com

Grand Canyon University adds cutting edge labs

Third-year engineering students returning to GCU this fall will be greeted by a host of gleaming new laboratories loaded with cutting-edge equipment. The university is putting the finishing touches on six new labs for this fall and preparing six more for new courses in the spring.

For more information, visit: https://www.gcu.edu/college-of-science-engineering-and-technology.php

Grand Canyon University

3300 West Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85017

Phone:1-855-GCU-LOPE



