Peoria police use stun bag shotgun, Taser to apprehend bank robbery suspect

Police apprehended a 34-year-old man using less-lethal force after he robbed a Chase Bank Monday afternoon. (Source: Peoria PD)

Police apprehended a 34-year-old man using less-lethal force after he robbed a Chase Bank Monday afternoon, according to Peoria police.

Around 1:00 p.m., Daniel Alvarez Shepard, 34, entered the Chase Bank near 99th Avenue and Peoria Avenue and passed a note to a bank employee.

Police said he displayed no weapons and no customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery.

Shepard left the bank on foot and headed west with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers were able to quickly establish a perimeter and located Shepard in Sun City, just a few blocks away from the bank, police said.

When confronted by officers, Shepard came at officers with a knife and then threatened his own life.

Peoria police officers used less-lethal weapons - a stun gun shotgun and Taser - to subdue Alvarez and take him into custody, police said.

Shepard was treated by paramedics for minor injuries including a laceration to his elbow and was taken to the Peoria Police Department to be booked.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Peoria police said they are working with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force to investigate the robbery.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.