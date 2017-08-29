110-degree temperatures trigger excessive heat warning in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning after temperatures hit 110 degrees in Phoenix on Monday.

The excessive heat warning is in effect from Tuesday until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

Phoenix should expect a high of 110 through Thursday but it could get as hot as 112-115 degrees in the southwest parts of Arizona.

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks if you are outside, try avoiding outdoor activities during the afternoon, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Most importantly, take care of kids, pets and the elderly during extreme times of heat.

