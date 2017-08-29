110-degree temperatures trigger excessive heat warning in Phoenix

110-degree temperatures trigger excessive heat warning in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >
Missing pregnant woman's body found 'wrapped in plastic' in river
Missing pregnant woman's body found 'wrapped in plastic' in river
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday
Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday
Authorities with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections are looking for a minimum custody inmate that escaped custody from an off site work crew Monday.More >
Authorities with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections are looking for a minimum custody inmate that escaped custody from an off site work crew Monday.More >
Joel Osteen church denies reports it closed its doors to flood victims
Joel Osteen church denies reports it closed its doors to flood victims
Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch has rejected allegations that it isn't opening its doors to residents displaced by flooding, saying that it will do so on Tuesday.More >
Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch has rejected allegations that it isn't opening its doors to residents displaced by flooding, saying that it will do so on Tuesday.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Wrestling event in Chandler being called offensive
Wrestling event in Chandler being called offensive
The Rockin' Taco Street Event is an event held in Chandler each year but the name of a wrestling match between little people is being called offensive.More >
The Rockin' Taco Street Event is an event held in Chandler each year but the name of a wrestling match between little people is being called offensive.More >
Baby dies after mom ‘running late for work’ leaves child in car for 9 hours: Officials
Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late for work
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Phoenix police: Man who caused fatal crash will face charges
Phoenix police: Man who caused fatal crash will face charges
Police in Phoenix say a man who allegedly was driving impaired and caused a car accident that killed a woman and her daughter will be facing charges.More >
Police in Phoenix say a man who allegedly was driving impaired and caused a car accident that killed a woman and her daughter will be facing charges.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Police are investigating a drowning at a Scottsdale condo complex. The body of an adult man was discovered in the swimming pool Monday morning. (Mondy, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Police are investigating a drowning at a Scottsdale condo complex. The body of an adult man was discovered in the swimming pool Monday morning. Full story @ https://goo.gl/jfTH72. (Mondy, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
Missing pregnant woman's body found in river
Missing pregnant woman's body found in river
(Source: KVRR via CNN)More >
Name of wrestling event causing controversy
Name of wrestling event causing controversy
The name of a wrestling event involving little people in Chandler isn't sitting well with some. (Monday, August 28, 2017)More >
Already-pardoned ex-sheriff asks judge to undo conviction
Already-pardoned ex-sheriff asks judge to undo conviction
Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased. (Monday, August 28, 2017)More >
Man reconnects with father in Texas
Man reconnects with father in Texas