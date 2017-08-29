Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert

Maricopa County prosecutors say that a family had hired 20-year-old Tiffany Fajardo back in October 2016 to care for six pets for a week while they were out of town. (Source: MCSO)

A Tempe woman will spend a month in jail for being a bad dog sitter.

Maricopa County prosecutors say that a Gilbert family had hired 20-year-old Tiffany Fajardo back in October 2016 to care for six pets for a week while they were out of town.

The dog owners even left some written detailed instructions for the care of each animal.

On the last day, Fajardo contacted the family to let them know that two of the dogs died of unknown causes.

Fajardo claimed that she checked on all the animals just the day before and cared for them as instructed, according to prosecutors.

When the family returned home from their trip, they noticed that none of the animals’ food had been given to them and the surviving dogs needed medical attention.

Police arrested Fajardo at her Tempe home back in February.

Fajardo was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation for cruelty to animals.

“This sentencing acknowledges the need to provide justice to the victims and holds the defendant accountable for causing needless loss,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery.

A veterinary examination later discovered that the dogs had died days before Fajardo notified the owners.

