45-year-old man allegedly lights own car and nearby truck on fire

A 45-year-old man allegedly lit his own car and a nearby truck on fire last week after several family issues, according to Mesa police.

Authorities said around 10:55 p.m. on August 25, Mesa police and fire responded to business suites near Baseline Road and Recker Road for a fire.

Upon arrival, they found a white Mercedes sedan and white Ford truck on fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and police began their investigation.

Officers were able to locate surveillance video of the incident and both drivers were notified of the fire, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a shorter male subject with dark hair enter one of the suites, look out the rear exit door several times before leaving the suite and heading toward the vehicle.

The man then stopped in between the vehicles and broke the driver side window of the Ford truck and the passenger window of the Mercedes Benz.

He then placed a gas cannister in the Mercedes before pouring gasoline into both vehicles. The man then ignited the gas with a match.

Upon the arrival of both owners, officers recognize the man responsible for starting the fires as the owner of the suite and Mercedes, police said.

Keith Pomonis, 45, who police said owns several of the suites at that location, claimed he was a co-owner of the Mercedes with his son, who was the primary driver.

He told police that his son was out of town in Mexico and that he had been to the business earlier that day but could not specify a time. Pomonis later stated he had not been to the business that day.

Pomonis then told police he bought the Mercedes several months ago.

Once confronted with the video information, Pomonis made no statements and was arrested, police said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Pomonis told police "there was no doubting that he did it."

He told officers that he bought the vehicle for his son and only co-signed so that his son could build credit. However, his son refused to make payments on the vehicle and "became entitled." Pomonis became angry and frustrated by this.

Pomonis did not offer an explanation as to why he burned the truck, police said.

He faces two counts of arson and his bail was set at $15,000.?

