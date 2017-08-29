15 people displaced after apartment complex fire

Fifteen people are displaced after an apartment caught fire, damaging the power box and leaving six units without power. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fifteen people are displaced after an apartment caught fire, damaging the power box and leaving six units without power, according to Mesa police.

The fire started inside one of the units around 1:00 a.m. near Main Street and Ext Road. It then spread to the wall, where the power box was attached to causing the other five units to lose power.

Of the 15 people, two of them are kids and none have a place to stay because of the fire. Red Cross is currently helping all 15 with finding a place to live while the apartment complex assesses and repairs the damages.

According to Nik Rasheta with Mesa police, officers were able to make contact with the individual who may be responsible for the fire and are working with them to determine if the fire was an accident or if there was criminal intent.

Police and fire officials are looking at several options for a cause of the fire but it may have been caused by a candle.

Rasheta said it is too early in the investigation to ultimately determine a cause of the fire, as well as whether the person responsible will face any charges.

Everyone was able to get out safely and there were no reported injuries.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.