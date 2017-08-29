1 dead after trailer home catches fire in Mesa

One person is dead after a trailer caught fire in a Mesa mobile home park early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead after a trailer home caught fire in a Mesa mobile home park early Tuesday morning, according to Mesa police.

Mesa fire was dispatched to a working mobile home fire near McKellips Road and Loop 202 around 12:30 a.m.

Once on scene, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire but had yet to determine if someone was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire crews eventually found a deceased individual in the bed inside of the trailer.

Neighbors on scene said a couple lived in the trailer but firefighters did not locate a second individual. Police said they are attempting to find the whereabouts of the second person but are still in the early stages of their investigation.

Cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

