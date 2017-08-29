Peoria PD: Suspect in custody after shooting man in face

A suspect is in custody after shooting a man in the face, leaving him in serious condition, according to Peoria police.

The shooting occurred at the Rancho Del Sol apartments near 87th Avenue and Peoria Avenue just before 9:00 p.m.

Peoria police said a 27-year-old male was located by officers on the back patio of one of the apartment units. He was transported in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kenneth Lemons, was at large on foot but was eventually located and apprehended not far from the scene by patrol officers.

Detectives believe Lemons shot the victim following a domestic violence incident earlier in the week in Phoenix between the victim and the suspect's 27-year-old sister, police said.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Suspect from the shooting in the 11000 block of North 87th Avenue is in custody. No other suspects are being sought. — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) August 29, 2017

Peoria PD investigating shooting in 11000 block of N 87th Ave. Victim is stable. Suspect is known, but outstanding. PD still investigating. — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) August 29, 2017

