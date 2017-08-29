Peoria PD: Suspect in custody after shooting man in face

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Mug shot of 21-year-old Kenneth Lemons. (Source: Peoria PD) Mug shot of 21-year-old Kenneth Lemons. (Source: Peoria PD)
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A suspect is in custody after shooting a man in the face, leaving him in serious condition, according to Peoria police.

The shooting occurred at the Rancho Del Sol apartments near 87th Avenue and Peoria Avenue just before 9:00 p.m.

Peoria police said a 27-year-old male was located by officers on the back patio of one of the apartment units. He was transported in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kenneth Lemons, was at large on foot but was eventually located and apprehended not far from the scene by patrol officers.

Detectives believe Lemons shot the victim following a domestic violence incident earlier in the week in Phoenix between the victim and the suspect's 27-year-old sister, police said.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

