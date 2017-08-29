PD: Suspect in custody after shooting man in Peoria

A suspect is in custody after shooting a man, leaving him in serious condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A suspect is in custody after shooting a man, leaving him in serious condition, according to Peoria police.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex near 87th Avenue and Peoria Avenue late Monday night.

Peoria police said one adult male victim was transported in serious condition with a gunshot wound and they were still searching for the suspect.

The suspect and victim are believed to know each other but police did not disclose their relationship.

Police were eventually able to find the suspect and place him in custody.

Suspect from the shooting in the 11000 block of North 87th Avenue is in custody. No other suspects are being sought. — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) August 29, 2017

Peoria PD investigating shooting in 11000 block of N 87th Ave. Victim is stable. Suspect is known, but outstanding. PD still investigating. — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) August 29, 2017

