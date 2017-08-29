2-year-old boy can't decide between D-backs or hometown hero

For 2-year-old Charlie, the decision to root for his hometown team, the Diamondbacks, or his hometown hero, Bellinger, is a difficult decision. (Source: Jenna Abbadessa/Instagram)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming to town to face the Arizona Diamondbacks this week and that means the return of Chandler hero, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger.

For 2-year-old Charlie, the decision to root for his hometown team, the Diamondbacks, or his hometown hero, Bellinger, is a difficult decision.

Bellinger was a star at Hamilton High School in Chandler before being drafted by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has gone on to have an exciting rookie season being named National League Rookie of the Month for the month of May, making the 2017 MLB All-Star Game as a National League reserve and competing in the Home Run Derby.

In the video shared to us by his mother, Charlie struggles with the decision of who to root for. But ultimately decides he wants to be an MLB star like Bellinger and hit home runs.

