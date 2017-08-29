Phoenix police: Man who caused fatal crash will face charges

They say the 24-year-old man remained hospitalized Monday from injuries suffered in the Aug. 6 crash, but will be booked into jail on various felony charges when he's released. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police in Phoenix say a man who allegedly was driving impaired and caused a car accident that killed a woman and her daughter will be facing charges.

Police say investigators believe speed and impairment were factors in the fatal crash.

The man's name hasn't been released yet.

Police say the car the man was driving veered across the road's center line and collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Ramona Dewhurst.

Dewhurst was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 24-year-old daughter, Kelly Dewhurst, was critically injured in the crash. Police say she died of her injuries on Aug. 18.

