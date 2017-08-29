Wrestling event in Chandler being called offensive

"When we find the M-word to be very offensive, it's no different than a lot of other groups," Ed Myer said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Rockin' Taco Street Event is an event held in Chandler each year.

One of the events being held is a wrestling match between little people. It's put on by a wrestling organization called "Extreme Midget Wrestling."

A local chapter of the "Little People of America" is calling for the wrestling event to be canceled, even going as far as to have a petition to do so.

The organization takes offense to the "m" word which they say is outdated and offensive to little people.

Ed Myer, the local president of the Little People of America, says it will only help to further stereotypes about little people.

"When we find the M-word to be very offensive, it's no different than a lot of other groups," Myer said.

We reached out to the promoters of the event but they didn't want to comment.

While the event is being held in a park in Chandler, the City isn't part of the event.

City officials released the following statement:

"The City understands that certain terms may be offensive and we are not insensitive to these concerns. The City of Chandler is not the sponsor, organizer or promoter of the event, even though it is being held in the public venue. The City has brought these concerns to the attention of the event organizers for the Rockin' Taco Street Fest."

We also reached out to the wrestling organization but never heard back.

