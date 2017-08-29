St. Mary's Food Bank sends supplies to Texas for hurricane victims

A lot of the personal hygiene products are hard to come by after a flood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

St. Mary's Food Bank is doing what it can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The charity sent out a semi-truck full of ready-to eat meals and personal care items on Monday to the Food Bank of Corpus Christi and Food Bank of the Golden Cresent in Victoria, Texas.

"We'll be sending a lot of personal hygiene products. That's what they have a great need for at this point which will include toothpaste, deodorant, toilet tissues, razors, all the things that are hard to come by," said Tom Kertis, CEO and president of St. Mary's Food Bank.

St. Mary's is one of the largest food banks in the Feeding American network.

"Whenever there's a disaster we are one of the first responders. So with what's going on in Texas, it was important that we step up to the plate and do our share," Kertis said.

It has spent the last few days working to get food and products from the warehouses in Phoenix and Surprise into the truck. Kertis said this time of year is usually tough with supplies lower than usual but the need was too great to ignore.

"This was a big enough issue that we needed to send product, to get this food and these personal hygiene products down to the people in Texas," Kertis said.

The Houston Food Bank is currently closed but St. Mary's has been in contact with them during this difficult time.

