Arizona families help Hurricane Harvey evacuees

The Arizona National Guard left Phoenix Saturday for a base in San Antonio. They received their first mission Monday morning, to get emergency supplies to residents of Galveston.

"We were able to deliver some emergency water to residents at the Galveston Airport that have been stranded there for days. We've been able to get supplies to them," said Capt. Shannon Austin Air Mission Commander, Arizona National Guard.

With the weather ramping up again, missions have been limited for Austin and her crew but they are standing by ready to jump into action.

"This is something we train for all the time and why I personally joined the National Guard and in talking with those I work with why they joined, to be able to help our community," said Capt. Austin.

Back here in Arizona families are doing what they can to help out.

"We got together as a family, Fleet Feet, we have about 170 stores across the U.S. and we thought what can we do to help Fleet Feet Houston," said Linda des Groseilliers.

They are collecting new and gently used shoes and new socks for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees. Fleet Feet is asking people to drop off the items for the next two weeks at their stores around the Valley.

"We are going to separate them, tie them together, put the gender and size on them and ship them to our San Antonio store and they are going to drive them over to Houston," said des Groseilliers.

