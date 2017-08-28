Independent review ordered for police's response to protest

Independent review ordered for police's response to protestPosted: Updated:
Emmy Award-winning reporter Donna Rossi joined CBS 5 News in September 1994.
Click to learn more about Donna.
In that time, Donna has covered some of the most high-profile stories in the Valley and across the state. Donna's experience as a four-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department gives her a keen sense of crime and court stories. She offered gavel to gavel coverage of the 1999 sleepwalking murder trial of Scott Falater, and the trial and conviction of retired Catholic Bishop Thomas O'Brien for a fatal hit and run accident. She also spent 2 straight weeks in northeastern Arizona in the summer of 2011 covering the Wallow Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Donna's reputation as a fair and accurate journalist has earned her the respect of her colleagues and community. Her talent as a reporter has earned her more than a dozen Arizona Associated Press Awards and five Emmy statue.
Donna previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Tucson and got her start in broadcast journalism in Flagstaff. Donna is a past president of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the NATAS board. She is a member of IFP/Phoenix, a non-profit organization of local film and documentary makers.
Donna was born in New York and moved to the Valley with her family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University.
In her free time, Donna enjoys boating on Bartlett Lake, all forms of music and theatre. Donna frequently donates her time to speak to community organizations and emcee their events. She is a past board member of DUET, a non-profit which helps promote health and well-being for older adults. Donna also loves donating her time to youth organizations and groups who work to secure and safeguard human rights.
On Oct. 17, 2015, Donna was honored for her amazing work over the years. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences inducted her into its Silver Circle. It's one of the organization's most prestigious honors for which only a few candidates are selected each year.
Independent review ordered for police's response to protest
Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher will move forward with plans to hire an outside consulting firm to conduct an independent review of the police response to protests outside President Donald Trump’s rally last week in downtown Phoenix.More >
Trump defends decision to pardon Joe Arpaio
President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, calling the former Arizona sheriff a "patriot" who loves his country.More >
Already-pardoned ex-sheriff Arpaio asks judge to undo conviction
Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.More >
VIDEO: Trump defends decision to pardon Sheriff Joe
President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the midst of Hurricane Harvey. More on the pardon @ https://goo.gl/sNFcDw. (Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
