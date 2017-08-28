Already-pardoned ex-sheriff Arpaio asks judge to undo conviction

Some have said Trump pardoned Arpaio as a reward for being an early supporter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Former county sheriff Joe Arpaio wants a judge to get rid of his conviction following his pardon from President Trump. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.

Arpaio was defiant Monday in questioning the fairness of U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton's decision, but declined to explain his claim.

He also questioned the authenticity of a growing number of critics across the United States who denounced his pardon as a political reward for having been an early supporter of President Donald Trump's campaign.

The pardon has emboldened Arpaio after he had left office battered by years of scandals.

Now, he's talking about getting back into politics and seeking to throw out all ruling in the case, including Bolton's ruling last month in which she said Arpaio intentionally violated the court order.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.