Maricopa County supervisor suggests civil lawsuit against Arpaio

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio just received a pardon from President Trump, but that doesn't necessarily mean all his legal problems are behind him.

"He may not be the Sheriff anymore, but we're still paying for his mistakes," said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo.

Gallardo wants the Board of Supervisors to consider going after Arpaio in civil court, to try and get back some of the money he's cost taxpayers as a direct result of his refusal to stop his immigration sweeps and defy a judge's order.

"The taxpayers continue to have to pay for Sheriff Joe Arpaio's illegal actions," said Gallardo. "He violated not only the court order, he violated the constitutional rights of many in this county, and should he held responsible."

Gallardo claims that Arpaio has cost tax payers $92 million and because of his actions the county has been forced to hire federal monitors, provide additional training, pay attorney's fees and buy new equipment.

Arpaio's attorney, Mark Goldman, said that nothing good can come from a civil lawsuit against the former sheriff.

"He has no intention, at this time, of responding to such a suggestion as a civil lawsuit against the sheriff," said Goldman. "He doesn't want to escalate the rhetoric."

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors would have to give approval before a lawsuit against Arpaio was filed.

