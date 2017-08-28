Arpaio shoots down rumors he plans to run for Flake's Senate seat

Former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio wants to put the rumors to rest, he currently has no plans to run for the U.S. Senate.

Arpaio said that supporters have urged him to run against U.S. Senator Jeff Flake.

"I have no intention on running for anything," said Arpaio. "I have no idea what I'll do, but you never say never."

Rumors about Arpaio's political future have heated up since Friday, when President Trump pardoned Arpaio.

Arpaio had been found guilty of criminal contempt last month, for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted illegal immigrants.

Trump said that after more than 50 years of admirable service to our nation, Arpaio was a worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.

Arpaio said that he's starting to re-consider getting back into politics, after seeing what's happening to the country and how President Trump is being treated.

The former sheriff's attorney, Mark Goldman, said that his client is keeping his options open.

"The sheriff, as we all know, has plenty of time to continue his public service, which he greatly enjoys doing," said Goldman. "He's reviewing all the options open to him at this time."

