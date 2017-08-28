A whole new way to see the game: ASU unveils new scoreboard

Arizona State begins the football season on Thursday night against New Mexico State. They kicked off game week by throwing the switch on their much anticipated new scoreboard.

“It's just going to make it a better venue to watch the game I think,” said Sun Devils Coach Todd Graham. “I know that when I’ve been out there in the scrimmages we've turned it on to get used to. I know I've got my eyes on it most of the time"

The board spans 5,419 feet and is the eighth largest scoreboard in college football. The Sun Devils also made sure it was bigger than the new scoreboard down at The University of Arizona by four feet. The board ranks just behind Michigan State for screen size at 164 feet by 48 feet and comes complete with a new sound system.

“We wanted to be able to create an experience for our fans that rivals some of the top programs in the country," said Josh Richard, ASU’s Manager of Game Presentation. “We're going to be able to display a lot of information that we weren't able to on the previous south boards, see replays cleanly and crisply.”

Along with football games, Sun Devil Stadium is now be better equipped for concerts and movie nights.

The football team is hoping to light up the new scoreboard on Thursday night.

“"It's pretty cool,” said Kalen Ballage, ASU’s senior running back. “Be prepared, it's going to be a lot of fun on Thursday."

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ASU plays 7 home games this season, the annual rivalry with Arizona is set for Saturday November 25.

