Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool

An Olympic running who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.

David Torrence, 31, was from Malibu, CA.

Staffers at the Center Court Condominiums found Torrence at about 7:30 a.m. and immediately called 911.

"Firefighters removed the male subject from the pool and he was pronounced deceased," according to Sgt. Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department. "Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play."

Hoster also said that Torrence came to Scottsdale a few weeks ago to train.

It will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office to determine exactly how Torrence died.

Torrence represented Peru at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio. According to Wikipedia, he held the American record in the 1,000-meter indoor race.

