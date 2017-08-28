How Arizonans can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

3TV and CBS 5, Arizona’s Family -- is proud to partner with Safeway and Albertson's stores statewide to help raise funds for Hurricane Harvey flood relief efforts.

Now thru Friday, 9/1, you can make a pin-pad donation during checkout or add change to specially-marked canisters at the registers.

[RELATED: Houston endures more rain and chaos; 6 feared drowned in van]

The much-needed donations will help provide relief for our neighbors in Texas… as they work to recover and rebuild.

All proceeds will go directly to disaster relief through the efforts of the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

[RELATED: Man with boat jumps in to 'go save some lives' after Harvey]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.