Help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Your azfamily stations, 3TV and CBS5, are partnering with Safeway and Albertsons stores statewide to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey flood relief.

Just a little of your spare change can go far to help people left devastated by this natural disaster. Here's how you can help out.

The campaign runs now through Friday; customers can donate money in a canister or on their pin pad when they check out.

Look for coin canisters at Safeway and Albertsons check-out lines where you can drop your change to change the lives of those in need.

All proceeds will go directly to disaster relief through the efforts of the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

