South Korea says North Korea fires unidentified missile

Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Baby dies after mom ‘running late for work’ leaves child in car for 9 hours: Officials
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Resourceful dog spotted carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Man identified following deadly crash on westbound Loop 101
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
Don’t think hurricanes impact Arizona? Think again
Usually, remnant moisture from decaying hurricanes stream into Arizona. This plume will enhance monsoon moisture and trigger thunderstorms capable of catastrophic flooding.More >
Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over
The Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix closed the doors of its iconic market this weekend because of new ownership. But members of the community say they will fight to keep the identity of the building.More >
UPDATE: 6 officers, 15 inmates injured during Douglas prison fight
Officers were able to get a reported fight under control at the prison in Douglas. Two groups of inmates were involved in a large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.More >
