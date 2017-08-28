Alert: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams

Alert: Beware of Hurricane Harvey ScamsPosted: Updated:
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
Baby dies after mom ‘running late for work’ leaves child in car for 9 hours: Officials
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday
Authorities with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections are looking for a minimum custody inmate that escaped custody from an off site work crew Monday.More >
Resourceful dog spotted carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
Man identified following deadly crash on westbound Loop 101
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Don’t think hurricanes impact Arizona? Think again
Usually, remnant moisture from decaying hurricanes stream into Arizona. This plume will enhance monsoon moisture and trigger thunderstorms capable of catastrophic flooding.More >
Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over
The Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix closed the doors of its iconic market this weekend because of new ownership. But members of the community say they will fight to keep the identity of the building.More >
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams
Donating to Hurricane Henry victims is encouraged. However, don't get scammed by in the process.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam' (Part 2)
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we introduced you to a valley woman who was duped out of $37,000 in the romance scam. With that said, you might ask yourself "how could someone fall for this?" Turns out, there's a scientific explanation.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Consumer trend: The gender gap
The fashion industry purposely has an identity crisis lately with men's inspired clothing for women and women's silhouettes hitting the runways and racks for men. But now clothing lines are going even further by taking gender out of the equation completely. Is this trend simply a fashion fad? Or is it something more? 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has the lowdown on 'gender neutral' clothing. (Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
With help from 3 On Your Side a Valley woman gets her money back after a washing machine mishap that cost her plenty.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers using power tools to relax
Do you have a muscle cramp that’s putting a cramp in your day? Wouldn’t a massage feel great right about now? Some people are skipping traditional masseuses or massage equipment, saying all you need to ease your pain is right in your garage.More >
3 On Your Side
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.More >
3 On Your Side
Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!
Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true! Open the story to find out what you have to do to get your money.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: 'Typo Squatting' can take you to wrong website
Larry Lumsden uses his computer a lot and in some cases, he has to print something. "The only time I print is when I make a reservation or a tee time or bank statements once a month," Lumsden told 3 On Your Side.More >
VIDEO: Trump defends decision to pardon Sheriff Joe
President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the midst of Hurricane Harvey. More on the pardon @ https://goo.gl/sNFcDw. (Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over
The Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix closed the doors of its iconic market this weekend because of new ownership. But members of the community say they will fight to keep the identity of the building.More >
Nursing home residents rescued after waiting in waist-deep floodwater
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >
Arizona Red Cross volunteers join Harvey relief efforts in Texas
Arizona Red Cross volunteers were a part of relief efforts for Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas as the storm wreaked havoc on the region.More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon. (August 27, 2017)More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. (Sunday, August 27, 2017)More >
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after westbound Loop 101 collision
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety. Story: http://bit.ly/2xFJcUl.More >
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Chandler
Two people died and one person was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday night in Chandler, police said. Full story @ https://goo.gl/KCLMCA. (Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)More >
Second accident occurs near fatal crash on I-10 near Buckeye
A second accident occured near the fatal crash on I-10 in Buckeye causing big delays on both sides of traffic.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >