Alert: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams

Hurricane Harvey victims need your help but you should be aware of those who want to take advantage of your generosity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Hurricane Harvey victims need your help but you should be aware of those who want to take advantage of your generosity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Hurricane Harvey has left destruction that will take years to overcome.

With that said, you might feel like you want to help families left stranded and scammers know that.

"I think there are a lot of good natured people out there, but there are others who will see this as an opportunity,” said Felecia Thompson with the Phoenix Better Bureau.

She advises people to use caution if you get a phone call looking to donate.

You can verify if it's a legitimate organization by visiting www.Give.org and see if the charity is listed.

Also, avoid crowdfunding. If someone comes across a social media post asking for money, then only give to people you personally know.

Folks might claim to be a hurricane victim, but are not.

"There's going to be websites raising money for victims but there also be people out there saying they are raising money but will actually pocket the money," according to Thompson.

And finally, be cautious about donating clothing. These kinds of drives are well intentioned, but the Better Business Bureau says it's not the quickest way to help those in need.

The list of organizations below is provided by the Better Business Bureau as being safe and legitimate to donate money to for Hurricane Harvey victims.

If you want to donate and don’t see the organization listed, you need to do your research before sending any money.

