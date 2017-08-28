UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught

The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.

An Arizona DOC statement said Christina L. Felix walked away from a supervised work crew around 11:15 a.m Monday near Interstate 10 and 38th Street in Phoenix.

A fugitive apprehension unit was dispatched to look for Felix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Phoenix and Tempe Police Departments were assisting.

ADOC said Felix was found in Coolidge shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, more than 24 hours after she left her work crew.

“ADC appreciates the incredible work by our Fugitive Apprehension Unit and law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Marshals Service and Arizona Department of Public Safety, to help quickly track down Inmate Felix and return her to state custody without incident,” ADC Director Charles L. Ryan said in email announcing that Felix had been "captured."

Felix was serving a 2.5-year sentence out of Pinal County for attempted theft of means of transportation. She had been in prison since April.

"She will face new criminal charges and additional time as a result of her actions," according to ADOC.

Coolidge, the city where Felix was located is in Pinal County. It's a little more than an hour's drive southeast of Phoenix via I-10.

ADOC did not release any details about the circumstances of Felix's apprehension.

