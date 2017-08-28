Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday

Authorities with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections are looking for a minimum custody inmate that simply strolled away from an off site work crew Monday.

An Arizona DOC statement said Christina L. Felix walked away from a supervised work crew Monday near I-10 and 38th Street.

Felix was serving a sentence of 2.5 year sentence since April for attempted theft means of transportation.

A fugitive apprehension unit is searching for Felix. They are being assisted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Phoenix and Tempe Police Departments.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

