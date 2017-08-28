Police identify body found last week in an alley

Posted: Updated:
By azfamily.com Staff
Connect
Phoenix police have begun a homicide investigation after a witness found a body in the alley Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix police have begun a homicide investigation after a witness found a body in the alley Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Authorities have identified the victim from an apparent homicide whose body was found in an alley last week.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Vincent Lewis said the victim is 27-year-old Marco Moreno Morales, was found near McDowell Rd. and 7th Street.

[RELATED: Phoenix police investigating homicide after 27-year-old man found in alley]

Someone discovered Morales in an ally around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of north Dayton street and called police, said Lewis.

Anyone with information about Morales's death is urged to contact authorities at Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.