Police identify body found last week in an alley

Authorities have identified the victim from an apparent homicide whose body was found in an alley last week.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Vincent Lewis said the victim is 27-year-old Marco Moreno Morales, was found near McDowell Rd. and 7th Street.

Someone discovered Morales in an ally around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of north Dayton street and called police, said Lewis.

Anyone with information about Morales's death is urged to contact authorities at Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

