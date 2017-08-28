Homeless man arrested after exposing himself to ASU student

The Arizona State University Police Department arrested a man after for indecent exposure that took place at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus last week.

According to ASU police, Jesus Orozco exposed himself to a female student inside the Hayden Library on campus.

The female student then got up from the table and told the library manager about the incident.

Police arrested Orozco after the female student positively identified him.

Orozco is not a student and he is homeless, according to police.

