Monday, Aug. 28

Motivational Monday: TruHIT Fitness opens new location in north Phoenix/Getting rid of the belly fat

Fitness is a journey, and today for this Motivational Monday we journey over to the newest TruHIT Fitness to open in the Valley, where they are firm believers in high intensity interval training.

The single most effective way to target stomach fat is high intensity interval training, otherwise known as HIIT. That's according to the folks at TruHIT Fitness who teaches us what exercises we need to do to get rid of that stubborn belly fat.

Founded in early 2013 by Ken Fearer, TruHIT Fitness was created to build a community dedicated to both exercise and nutrition. While most gyms focus on exercise, Ken's vision to create a nutrition education center within TruHIT truly empowers members to reach their Tru fitness potential. Our motto is " 20% exercise, 80% nutrition; 100% mindset." We live & breathe these principles every day.

Fitness is a journey. It's a journey of personal growth and becoming someone better than you were the day before. It's a journey that enforces confidence, builds fortitude, and enriches lives. This journey is better taken with friends. We give our members the means by which to have a Tru Body Transformation.

They have 6 Valley locations with the newest just opening in North Phoenix

New Location: TruHit Fitness

1125 W. Pinnacle Peak Drive, Phoenix AZ 85027

19th Ave. & Pinnacle Peak Rd.

For more information, visit: http://truhitfitness.com/

Home buyers look for luxury touches and open space

When it comes to homes, new or remodeled, luxury touches and open space are what buyers want. From high end finishes to high tech features like complete home connectivity are what buyers want. We visit the Brimley Development office where they show off many of these details from a great room where kitchen, dining and living flow, to luxury touches like pocket doors, and wood beams fill out the look.

For more information, visit: www.Brimleydev.com

Brimley Development

4901 E. Indian School

Phone: (480) 247-7770

Arizona's best beer trail

Phoenix magazine's September cover story is all about Arizona Beer, and profiling the best local breweries and craft suds. We join them to learn more about the Valley's best beer trails, including the top microbreweries around town that are so close to each other that you can walk to.

Craft beer is exploding in the Valley. 10 years ago, there were perhaps a dozen breweries. Today, there are 50, which is why PHOENIX is devoting an issue to it.

Helio Basin is part of the Beermuda Triangle, the earliest beer trail in the Valley. It's located in Central Phoenix and also includes Helton Brewing and Wren House Brewing.

Helio Basin was founded in 2016 by ex-Marine Mike Conley and seasoned brewer Dustin Hazer

In addition to craft beer, Helio also has a celebrated food program, led by chef Tamara Stanger, focusing on native food sources, like her Helio Bowl with tepary beans, wheat berries, veggies and toasted chili sauce.

The September issue of PHOENIX also includes cool local beer goods and apparel, a roundup of new breweries, and "Beer Trippin'" guides to cities like Tucson and Flagstaff. On newsstands now.

For more information, visit: www.phoenixmag.com

Helio Basin Brewing

3935 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix

(602) 354-3525

http://www.heliobasinbrewing.com/

Empowering teen girls

Students are heading back to school. Parents should be on the lookout for signs of stress and anxiety and know how to respond and when to reach out for help.

Today's environments create unique challenges for teenagers with social media, pressures to compete for college, and unrealistic expectations perpetuated by the mass media.

· 25% of teens experience clinical levels of anxiety at some point during their school years (national institute of mental health)

· Each year, 12% of teens experience at least one episode of depression (national institute of mental health)

· Be a Proactive Parent

Listen to your child without judgement

Empathize by "mirroring"

Work with your child to come up with solutions

Reach out for help if needed

Jamie Dana, MC, LPC

18275 N. 59th Ave, Suite K-164

Glendale, AZ 85308

602-499-5329

For more information, visit: Http://danatherapeuticservices.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jamiedanamentalhealthcounseling/

Queen of Clean: Cleaning with Salt

The chemical properties of salt also make it useful for many common repair and maintenance jobs around the house. You can use salt to make your own plaster. Salt also does wonders at removing rust and stopping new candles from dripping.

Doing a Drywall or Plaster Repair

Mix 2 tablespoons salt and 2 tablespoons cornstarch, then add enough water (about 5 teaspoons) to make a thick paste. Use the paste to fill a small nail hole, chip, or other hole in Sheetrock or plaster. Let the paste dry, then sand lightly and paint.

Candles:

Stop new candles from dripping by first soaking them in a strong solution of 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup salt for several hours. Let the candles dry, then burn them as usual.

Rust

Mix salt and cream of tartar, and moisten with enough water to make a paste. Apply to a rust stain on a piece of metal outdoor furniture; let it sit in the sun until dry. Repeat the process if necessary.

Another rust removal method is to make a paste of lemon juice and salt. Apply paste to the rusted object, and rub with a dry, soft cloth.

Clean Sink Drains

Pour salt mixed with hot water down the kitchen sink regularly to deodorize and keep grease from building up.

Remove Water Rings

Gently rub a thin paste of salt and vegetable oil on the white marks caused by beverage glasses and hot dishes, on wooden tables.

Clean Stained Cups

Mix salt with a dab of dish soap to make a soft scrub for stubborn coffee and tea stains.

Clean A Glass Coffee Pot

Every diner waitress' favorite tip: add salt and ice cubes to a coffee pot, swirl around vigorously, and rinse. The salt scours the bottom, and the ice helps to agitate it more for a better scrub.

Wine Spills

Blot up as much as possible and immediately cover the wine with a pile of salt, which will help pull the remaining wine away from the fiber. Soak the clothing or tablecloth in cold water for thirty minutes before laundering.

Extinguish Grease Fires

Keep a box of salt near your stove and oven, and if a grease fire flares up, douse the flames with salt. (Never use water on grease fires; it will splatter the burning grease.) When salt is applied to fire, it acts like a heat sink and dissipates the heat from the fire it also forms an oxygen-excluding crust to smother the fire.

Deter Patio and Sidewalk Weeds

If weeds or grass grow between bricks or blocks in your patio, sidewalk or driveway, carefully spread salt between the cracks, then sprinkle with water or wait for rain to wet it down.

Stop a Flaming BBQ

Toss a bit of salt on flames from food dripping in barbecue grills to reduce the flames and calm the smoke without cooling the coals.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Tiny eye implants saving your vision

Diabetic Macular Edema is a leading cause of blindness. And treating it required multiple doctor visits and injections in the eye. Now a new implant, the size of a rice grain, is saving vision and time. One implant can treat patients for up to three years, helping stop and in some cases reverse damage.

For more information, visit: http://www.retinalconsultantsaz.com/

Retinal Consultants of Arizona

15401 N. 29th Ave

Phoenix, Arizona, AZ 85053

(602) 222-2221

Midwestern University: Sports Vision Therapy and Veterinary Program

For more information, visit: https://www.midwestern.edu/glendale_campus.html

Midwestern University

19555 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

Phone: (623) 572-3215



