Places to watch a ASU or Arizona football game in Phoenix

It's that time of year again. We are entering another college football season. That means the ASU Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats are ready and hoping to win big in the playoffs. But where can you go to watch your favorite team if you can't watch the games in person?

We have compiled a list of bars to watch a Sun Devil or Wildcat game this season!

Arcadia Tavern

4801 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Website: Facebook.com/arcadiatavern

Looking for a great place to watch Arizona Wildcat games in Phoenix? Then, this is the place for you. The Arcadia Tavern bleeds blue and red 365 days a year. This sports bar has 30-plus TVs for your viewing pleasure. To learn more, click here.

Devils Advocate

955 E University Dr. Tempe

11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Website: Facebook.com/devilsadvocatetempe

Want to get a great Sun Devil game experience but can't go to the games in person? Then, this place is the next best thing.

The Devil's Advocate Sports Grill is just blocks away from Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. This bar and grill is a favorite for ASU students and locals. In addition to Sun Devil watch parties, the bar also features daily drink specials, open mic nights and live music. For more information, click here.

McFate Brewing Company

1312 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Website: https://mcfatebrewing.com/

Looking to watch a Wildcat game near Sun Devil country? Then, this place is for you. UA alumni's Phoenix Chapter hosts various meet-ups and game viewing parties throughout the year at this Scottsdale-based pub. McFate has two locations in Scottsdale. For more information, click here.

Majerle's Sports Grill

24 N 2nd St, Phoenix

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 2 a.m.

Website: http://majerles.com/

Located just blocks away from Chase Field and Talking Stick Resort Arena in Downtown Phoenix, the Majerle's Sports Grill is a great place to watch a college football game. This bar is owned by Grand Canyon University Basketball Coach and Former NBA All-Star Dan Majerle. The bar has happy hour specials, specialty meals and you may see a celebrity while you are there.

This bar also has locations in Chandler, Goodyear, Scottsdale and Flagstaff. For more information, click here.

Zipps Sports Grill

690 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe

Sundays - Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Fridays-Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Website: zippssportsgrills.com

Located in Tempe, Zipps is one of the more popular sports bars in the Valley. You can watch a Sun Devil or a Wildcat game either inside or outside on their patios. The place also has games including billiards, golden tee and darts. They also have a daily menu and drink specials. Zipps has other locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert. For more information, visit zippssportsgrills.com.

Coach's Corner Grill

333 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Website: http://coachscornergrill.com/

Located just between Chase Field and Talking Stick Resort Arena in Downtown Phoenix, Coach Corner’s Grill is a great place to watch your favorite college team. This place is also is a family-friendly bar as it offers a kids menu for the little ones. The bar has over 30 signature drinks, which will go well with your meal. For more information, click here.

