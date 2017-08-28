Man asks Corona del Sol student to get in vehicle after school

A man asked a female Corona del Sol student to get in his vehicle. (Source: Tempe Union)

An older man asked a female Conoa del Sol student to get in his vehicle after school on Friday, according to authorities.

After school on August 25, a Hispanic male in a dark blue sedan asked a female student to get into his vehicle but the student refused.

The vehicle proceeded to drive away.

Authorities said no crime has been established but Tempe police are attempting to locate the individual to identify and interview him in reference to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.