Not guilty plea from Buckeye teacher accused of molestation

A substitute teacher at a Buckeye elementary school who's accused of inappropriately touching two female students has pleaded not guilty.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Brian Scritchfield entered his plea Friday.

His next scheduled court appearance is an initial pretrial conference on Oct. 10.

The 28-year-old Scritchfield was arrested Aug. 10 on suspicion of one count of child molestation and two counts of aggravated assault of a minor.

Police went to Westpark Elementary after school officials reported that two girls - ages 12 and 13 - had been inappropriately touched by a teacher.

Scritchfield, of Litchfield Park, was employed by a temporary agency contracted by the Buckeye Elementary School District.

District officials have already announced that Scritchfield won't be returning to any campus in their district.

