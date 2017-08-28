Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case

Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel casePosted: Updated:
-
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
UPDATE: Officers, inmates injured during Douglas prison riot
Law enforcement officials and emergency crews are responding to the prison in Douglas after a report of a riot. According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, his deputies are responding to assist the prison guards at the facility on Highway 191. Dannels said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is also responding to the prison to treat people with injuries. Sheriff Dannels told Tucson News Now that two separate prison yards were involved in the riot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2...More >
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
UPDATE:
Brothers collide in jet ski accident at Canyon Lake, 1 dead
A man was killed in a jet ski accident at Canyon Lake Saturday morning. According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two jet skis collided with each other just after 9:30 a.m.More >
'Duck Dynasty' star says Trump needs to make a change
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.More >
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after westbound Loop 101 collision
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon. (August 27, 2017)More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. (Sunday, August 27, 2017)More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Driver speaks out over livestreaming deadly crash
Driver speaks out over livestreaming deadly crash
Ghostly image caught on camera
Ghostly image caught on camera
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
