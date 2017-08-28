1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near Miller Road.

DPS said a man in his 60s was traveling eastbound when he rolled his vehicle, crossing the median and landing near the westbound lanes. He was pronounced dead o the scene.

The number one lane on westbound I-10 is currently blocked because of the accident.

Picture of the #deadly accident I-10 WB at Miller. One car involved, one lane blocked. Slow getting by. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/a8J71AsHEI — Heidi Goitia (@HeidiGoitia) August 28, 2017

