1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near Miller Road.

DPS said a man in his 60s was traveling eastbound when he rolled his vehicle, crossing the median and landing near the westbound lanes. He was pronounced dead o the scene.

The number one lane on westbound I-10 is currently blocked because of the accident.

