Brewers minor leaguer suffers cardiac event after HBP in Tempe

Brewers minor leaguer suffers cardiac event after HBP in TempePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
UPDATE: Officers, inmates injured during Douglas prison riot
UPDATE: Officers, inmates injured during Douglas prison riot
Law enforcement officials and emergency crews are responding to the prison in Douglas after a report of a riot. According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, his deputies are responding to assist the prison guards at the facility on Highway 191. Dannels said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is also responding to the prison to treat people with injuries. Sheriff Dannels told Tucson News Now that two separate prison yards were involved in the riot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2...More >
Law enforcement officials and emergency crews are responding to the prison in Douglas after a report of a riot. According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, his deputies are responding to assist the prison guards at the facility on Highway 191. Dannels said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is also responding to the prison to treat people with injuries. Sheriff Dannels told Tucson News Now that two separate prison yards were involved in the riot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2...More >
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston
15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
'Duck Dynasty' star says Trump needs to make a change
'Duck Dynasty' star says Trump needs to make a change
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.More >
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.More >
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
UPDATE
3-year-old boy pulled from pool has died; 3rd drowning in a week
3-year-old boy pulled from pool has died; 3rd drowning in a week
A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
UPDATE:
Brothers collide in jet ski accident at Canyon Lake, 1 dead
Brothers collide in jet ski accident at Canyon Lake, 1 dead
A man was killed in a jet ski accident at Canyon Lake Saturday morning. According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two jet skis collided with each other just after 9:30 a.m.More >
A man was killed in a jet ski accident at Canyon Lake Saturday morning. According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two jet skis collided with each other just after 9:30 a.m.More >
Pair charged with murder after bodies found in tubs of chemicals
Pair charged with murder after bodies found in tubs of chemicals
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. (Sunday, August 27, 2017)More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon. (August 27, 2017)More >
Ghostly image caught on camera
Ghostly image caught on camera
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
3-year-old boy pulled from pool in critical condition
3-year-old boy pulled from pool in critical condition
A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said. (August 26, 2017)More >