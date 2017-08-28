1 dead, 1 hospitalized after westbound Loop 101 collision

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the westbound Loop 101 at State Route 51 sometime around 9:45 p.m.

Westbound Loop 101 was shut down for a brief period, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was partially reopened with the HOV and two left lanes remaining closed while law enforcement continued their crash investigation.

All lanes were reopened just before 1:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

