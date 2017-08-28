1 dead, 1 hospitalized after westbound Loop 101 collision

All lanes were reopened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. (Source: ADOT)

One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the westbound Loop 101 at State Route 51 sometime around 9:45 p.m.

Westbound Loop 101 was shut down for a brief period, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was partially reopened with the HOV and two left lanes remaining closed while law enforcement continued their crash investigation.

All lanes were reopened just before 1:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

REOPEN: L-101 WB at SR 51 has partially reopened. The HOV and two left lanes remain closed. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/U9rMLiJ8S2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 28, 2017

Loop 101 Pima westbound CLOSED at State Route 51 due to a crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 28, 2017

Loop 101 Pima Freeway Westbound at SR 51: The HOV and left lanes are blocked by a crash. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9CW0m5Swl1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 28, 2017

