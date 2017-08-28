Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs NMSU Preview

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! FOOTBALL IS HERE!

ASU is kicking off their 2017 season this week, and Speak of the Devils is here to give you the in-depth preview.

After a look at the news and new depth chart (3:29), we chat with ASU senior running back Demario Richard (14:23) to get his thoughts on wrapping up fall camp, facing the Aggies, and the offense under Manny Wilkins.

Then it's time for a fun Sun Devil Stock Report (18:41) before going behind enemy lines with New Mexico State insider Jason Groves (26:15) to learn more about what the Aggies will bring to Tempe on Thursday.

Finally, we wrap up with our game preview (40:20), in which we outline what to expect from NMSU, our keys to the game, and our score predictions.

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDpodcast

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved