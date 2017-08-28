Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over

Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from overPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
UPDATE: Officers, inmates injured during Douglas prison riot
UPDATE: Officers, inmates injured during Douglas prison riot
Law enforcement officials and emergency crews are responding to the prison in Douglas after a report of a riot. According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, his deputies are responding to assist the prison guards at the facility on Highway 191. Dannels said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is also responding to the prison to treat people with injuries. Sheriff Dannels told Tucson News Now that two separate prison yards were involved in the riot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2...More >
Law enforcement officials and emergency crews are responding to the prison in Douglas after a report of a riot. According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, his deputies are responding to assist the prison guards at the facility on Highway 191. Dannels said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is also responding to the prison to treat people with injuries. Sheriff Dannels told Tucson News Now that two separate prison yards were involved in the riot around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2...More >
15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston
15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
UPDATE
3-year-old boy pulled from pool has died; 3rd drowning in a week
3-year-old boy pulled from pool has died; 3rd drowning in a week
A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants
Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants
After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base.More >
After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base.More >
'Duck Dynasty' star says Trump needs to make a change
'Duck Dynasty' star says Trump needs to make a change
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.More >
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.More >
Pair charged with murder after bodies found in tubs of chemicals
Pair charged with murder after bodies found in tubs of chemicals
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
UPDATE:
Brothers collide in jet ski accident at Canyon Lake, 1 dead
Brothers collide in jet ski accident at Canyon Lake, 1 dead
A man was killed in a jet ski accident at Canyon Lake Saturday morning. According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two jet skis collided with each other just after 9:30 a.m.More >
A man was killed in a jet ski accident at Canyon Lake Saturday morning. According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two jet skis collided with each other just after 9:30 a.m.More >
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
Lindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.
Click to learn more about Lindsey
Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.
Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.
Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.
She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over
Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over
The Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix closed the doors of its iconic market this weekend because of new ownership. But members of the community say they will fight to keep the identity of the building.More >
The Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix closed the doors of its iconic market this weekend because of new ownership. But members of the community say they will fight to keep the identity of the building.More >
Arizona Red Cross volunteers join Harvey relief efforts in Texas
Arizona Red Cross volunteers join Harvey relief efforts in Texas
Arizona Red Cross volunteers were a part of relief efforts for Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas as the storm wreaked havoc on the region.More >
Arizona Red Cross volunteers were a part of relief efforts for Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas as the storm wreaked havoc on the region.More >
Group gives old wedding dresses another use
Group gives old wedding dresses another use
A group of women at Compass Christian Church came up with an idea on how wedding dresses can be used once again to help grieving families.More >
A group of women at Compass Christian Church came up with an idea on how wedding dresses can be used once again to help grieving families.More >
Firefighters hope 3 child drownings in past week is wake-up call to parents
Firefighters hope 3 child drownings in past week is wake-up call to parents
It's been a heartbreaking few days for three Valley families. Three young children have died in three separate drowning incidents.More >
It's been a heartbreaking few days for three Valley families. Three young children have died in three separate drowning incidents.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. (Sunday, August 27, 2017)More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon. (August 27, 2017)More >
Ghostly image caught on camera
Ghostly image caught on camera
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.More >
3-year-old boy pulled from pool in critical condition
3-year-old boy pulled from pool in critical condition
A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said. (August 26, 2017)More >