Group gives old wedding dresses another use

The transformed dresses are donated to hospitals around the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The project called "Gowns of Love" takes old wedding dresses and turns them into gowns for children who have died. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A wedding dress marks a very special occasion but the bride only wears it once.

A group of women at Compass Christian Church came up with an idea on how the dress can be used once again to help grieving families.

The project called "Gowns of Love" takes old wedding dresses and turns them into gowns for children who have died.

"They don't have to go through shopping, which can be the last thing they want to do at that time," said Alana Cole, a seamstress.

Volunteer seamstresses spend a day or two ripping apart donated dresses and turning them into a life-long keepsake.

"It's a very emotional experience and when you're sewing these garments, we obviously know the purpose and it's a bitter sweet experience," Cole said.

So why a wedding dress?

"It's a perfect way to transform those perfect memories everyone has about their wedding dress into a very real and emotional time period that somebody's grieving and you can help them," said Marylou Miele with Gowns of Love.

The transformed dresses are donated to hospitals around the Valley. Each set comes with a blanket, satchel and two gowns. One for burial and the other is for the family to keep.

The group is in need of seamstresses and if you don't know how they'll teach you.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.