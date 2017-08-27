Firefighters hope 3 child drownings in past week is wake-up call to parents

It's been a heartbreaking few days for three Valley families. Three young children have died in three separate drowning incidents.

A 16-month-old toddler was pulled from a pool in Peoria on Thursday. 

A 2-year-old girl fell into a backyard pool in Mesa on Friday. 

On Saturday, a 3-year-old boy drowned after falling into an apartment complex swimming pool, near Baseline Road and 48th Street.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Reda Bigler said there's no rhyme or reason to explain the sudden jump in drowning calls, but it is a year-round problem in Arizona.

"Whether it's the distractions from going back to school - it's hard to say what the cause is," said Bigler. "But we do see the numbers ramp up when we get into August. It all comes down to supervision."

Firefighters are hoping the recent tragedies will be a wake-up call to families everywhere that these kinds of tragedies can happen to anyone.

"It only takes 2 seconds," said Bigler. "Drownings are quiet. It comes down to adult supervision. You have to watch kids around water."

