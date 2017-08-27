Arizona Red Cross join Harvey relief efforts in Texas

Arizona Red Cross volunteers were a part of relief efforts for Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas as the storm wreaked havoc on the region.

Volunteers from the Greater Phoenix Chapter began joining the relief effort on Aug. 24 before the storm was upgraded to a Category 4 Hurricane. Staff and volunteers from New Mexico and El Paso were also deployed, according to the Arizona Red Cross.

Tropical Storm Harvey caused severe flooding and prompted hundreds of rescues in Houston, and other parts of Texas. On Sunday, the National Weather Service said parts of Texas could see up to 50 inches of rainfall.

Among the Red Cross volunteers are a grandfather and grandson who deployed together to Hurricane Matthew last year. They expect tough days ahead in Texas.

"We'll probably experience something we've never seen before. I think the devastation we've seen on television that is very widespread. This one seems to be widespread and we need to be flexible," said Alex Reynoso.

The Red Cross continues to send resources to Texas. The National Guard also sent helicopters to the area.

To make a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief, visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

