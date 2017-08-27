Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said it might file a motion for the dogs to declare vicious. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

The agency said the five dogs attacked two would-be burglars around the Aug. 15. The dogs were returned to the owner last Thursday, MCACC said.

Then on Saturday, a woman who was visiting the owner near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue reportedly startled one of the dogs while they were outside.

"Because of the pack mentality the other four jumped in and began attacking the same female," said Jose Santiago with MCACC.

The owner tried to break up the attack but he was also hurt.

The woman is in very critical condition and had to undergo surgery on Sunday morning.

"The female is in pretty bad shape," Santiago said.

The man is also in critical condition.

A neighbor heard the attack, got a shotgun and killed one of the dogs.

The other four took off running but remained on the property, Santiago said.

The four shepherd mixes are in the custody of MCACC under a bite quarantine. Their fate is up in the air since MCACC hasn't been able to talk to the owner.

"We haven't been able to talk to the victim to see where his frame of mine is," Santiago said. "If the victim in this who is also the owner does decide to take the dogs back into his possession what we here at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control have decided is we will probably file a motion within the court to see if we can declare these dogs are indeed a vicious breed."

If that motion is filed, the dogs will remain with MCACC until the courts decide.

MCACC said the dogs are between 1 and 5 years old but didn't break the group down by gender.

