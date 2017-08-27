FORECAST: Storms, blowing dust possible east of Phoenix Sunday evening

Unseasonably hot temperatures in the Valley with scattered storms in the high country are on tap for Sunday in Arizona.

High pressure situated near the Great Basin is the driving force behind highs reaching near 110 again around metro Phoenix.

Meanwhile, sufficient moisture will produce storms down the Mogollon Rim, into the White Mountains and the mountains of Yavapai County this afternoon and evening. The general track of these storms will be from northeast to southwest, so outflows may move into the Valley. This will bring a chance storms to areas mainly east of Phoenix this afternoon and evening. There's also a chance of blowing dust.

Daytime highs will remain near 110 through at least next Thursday for the Valley, with isolated to scattered storms continuing each afternoon and evening in the high country. Storm chances continue for Metro Phoenix Monday, but don't return to the forecast until late next week and into the Labor Day weekend. Forecast models are indicating a surge of tropical moisture may create some interesting conditions this weekend, including higher chances for storms.

Looking east towards Texas, as of this update, Harvey is a tropical storm and forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later tonight. An additional 15 to 25 inches of rain is possible for the middle and upper Texas coast through Thursday, with five to 15 inches possible for the lower coast. Storm surge and winds are also a concern. Widespread devastation from flooding continues to hit this area through next week.

