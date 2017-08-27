Man arrested after triple shooting in Chandler

The Chandler Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Police arrested 23-year-old Taron Lavelle Watkins in Scottsdale on Sunday.

Watkins was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of prohibited possessor.

A little before 9 p.m. Saturday, the Chandler PD dispatch center received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road. Witnesses also reported seeing a subject lying on the ground.

Additionally, the caller reported seeing a dark colored sedan leave the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot area. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Mesa police located two additional victims inside a vehicle at Alma School and Guadalupe. Those victims are believed to be related to the initial call.

One of the victims found in the vehicle, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, a man, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Police have not released the identities of the victims at this time.

