Chandler police investigating after triple shooting

The Chandler Police Department is investigating a possible triple shooting.

A little before 9 p.m. Saturday, the Chandler PD dispatch center received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road. Witnesses also reported seeing a subject lying on the ground.

Additionally, the caller reported seeing a dark colored sedan leave the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive subject lying in the parking lot area.

Mesa police located two additional victims inside a vehicle at Alma School and Guadalupe. Those victims are believed to be related to the initial call.

